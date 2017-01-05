Astana airport served 45,000 passengers on New Year eve

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 1,000 passengers departed from Astana on the New Year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Astana airport, in the holiday period (30 December 2016 - 3 January 2017) Astana airport served about 45,000 passengers.



Astana International serves 19 airlines that offer regular flights to all regional centers of the country, CIS cities: Moscow, Tashkent, Kiev, Minsk, Tbilisi, Bishkek, Baku, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Omsk, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and abroad to cities like Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Beijing, Antalya, Urumqi, Sharjah, London, Seoul, Paris. In 2015, the airport serviced 3,366 thousand passengers and handled 8,045 tons of cargo.



In the period from 29 December 2016 to January 3 of 2017 more than half a million people travelled on trains with over 92 thousand from Astana. Over 30 thousand Kazakhstan citizens walked into 2017 on a train.