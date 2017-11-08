EN
    18:13, 08 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana, Akmola region on storm alert

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A storm alert has been issued for Astana and Akmola region for November 9, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the International Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "Southwestern-northwestern wind with gusts up to 25 mps will batter Akmola region on Thursday. The region will see patches of fog, blizzard and black ice," the committee's statement reads.

    Gusty wind, blowing snow and black ice are forecast for Astana as well.

