ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergency situations of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan has put Astana city and Akmola region on storm alert.

Blizzard, ice slick and wind gusting up to 23 mps will persist in Astana on December 8-9. Gusts of wind are forecast to reach 30 mps in Akmola region in the upcoming days. Black ice is set to coat roads in the region as well.