Astana, Almaty popular with Russian tourists this fall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat analytical agency compiled a list of the most popular CIS tourist destinations with Russians this fall, Kazinform reports.

The top three cities that attract most Russian tourists are capitals of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. Another Kazakh city on the list is Almaty which comes in at 5th.

The full Top-10 is as follows:

Minsk, Belarus Astana, Kazakhstan Baku, Azerbaijan Yerevan, Armenia Almaty, Kazakhstan Tashkent, Uzbekistan Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Kiev, Ukraine Chisinau, Moldova Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

According to TurStat, in Minsk, tourists stay for 2.5 days on average and spend $70 per day, whereas in Astana it is 2 days and $85, and in Baku - 3 days and $78. In Almaty, average Russian tourist spends 3.5 days and $65.

The agency also notes that Bishkek and Chisinau are the least expensive of the Top-10 cities, while Astana and Baku are the most expensive ones.

The ranking is based on the analysis of online booking systems.