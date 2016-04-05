Astana, Almaty to launch direct flights to Sochi in June 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In autumn 2016, the cities of Astana and Almaty will launch direct flight to Russian Sochi, Kazinform learnt from Director General of the Alean Russian tour operator Ilya Umansky as saying at a briefing in Astana today.

“We have already discussed this issue with Mayor of Sochi Anatoly Pakhomov and have decided to allocate some quotas for the Kazakh market. Together with SCAT airline, we are going to launch charter flights to Sochi. We plan to launch two flights from Almaty and one more from Astana. Moreover, we expect to retain this program all the year round,” he said.

The tours are offered by Alean tour operator jointly with Kazakhstani colleagues from Kompas company. The charter flights will be operated by SCAT airline from June 10 once a week and twice a week by the end of the month. From Astana, planes will fly to Sochi on a weekly basis. The flights will be operated onboard of Boeings with the capacity of up to 200 passengers.

Kazakhstanis are offered 7-day and 14-day programs covering flight and accommodation costs.

According to Umansky, the cost of a week-long tour will make at least 500 U.S. dollars.