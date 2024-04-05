Astana and 10 Kazakh rgns put on storm alert

Storm alert has been issued for the Kazakh capital and 10 regions for April 6, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

According to Kazhydromet, the city of Astana, Akmola, Kostanay, Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions are to expect fog.

Heavy rain is predicted in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm are forecast for the north, east and center of West Kazakhstan region during the daytime on April 6.

The west, south, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect heavy rain, thunderstorm and squall in the morning and afternoon.

Pavlodar region is to see brief rain and thunderstorm in the south during the daytime and fog in the north during the night.