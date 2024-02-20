EN
    Astana and 7 Kazakh rgns put on storm alert

    Photo: pixabay.com

    Storm alert has been issued for the city of Astana and seven regions of Kazakhstan for February 21, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office. 

    The Kazakh capital of Astana as well as Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Abai regions are to see temperatures to plunge to as low as -40C.

    Fog is to coat West Kazakhstan, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Mangistau region is to brace for black ice in most parts in the nighttime and in the south and east in the daytime.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
