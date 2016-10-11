Astana and Almaty airports rank among top 10 largest CIS airports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Airports of Astana and Almaty cities were named among top 10 international airports in the CIS member states in terms of a number of passengers.

Of 18 airports functioning in Kazakhstan, half of Kazakhstani travelers choose the airports in Almaty and Astana, according to a report by the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Over the past five years, the share of passengers who pick services of Almaty and Astana airports has amounted to 68%. Only 5-7% of passengers choose airports in Aktau, Atyrau and Shymkent.



The least number of passengers is observed at the airports of Zhezkazgan, Taldykorgan, Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk.



Presently, 39 domestic routes (over 500 flights per week) are operated by six Kazakhstani air companies across the country.



