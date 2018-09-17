Astana and Almaty among top CIS cities to visit in autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - TurStat Analytical Agency has published the rankings of the cities of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) that are most popular with Russian tourists in terms of autumn travel, Kazinform cites the agency.

Astana city ranks second among CIS cities.

Minsk, Astana, Baku, Yerevan, Tashkent, Almaty, Bishkek, Chisinau, Dushanbe, and Ashgabat are the top ten cities of the CIS, popular with Russian tourists.

According to TurStat, tourist trips to the capital of Kazakhstan take an average of 2.5 days with costs up to $80 a day.

The rating is based on the analysis of tourist trips that were popular in the autumn of 2018.

10 top CIS cities popular for autumn travel:



1. Minsk (Belarus)

2. Astana (Kazakhstan)

3. Baku (Azerbaijan)

4. Yerevan (Armenia)

5. Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

6. Almaty (Kazakhstan)

7. Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

8. Chisinau (Moldova)

9. Dushanbe (Tajikistan)

10. Ashgabat (Turkmenistan)