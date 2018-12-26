EN
    09:32, 26 December 2018

    Astana and Almaty join Top 5 New Year popular destinations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat analytical agency has issued the ranking of the best CIS cities for New Year holidays and winter trips in December 2018 and January 2019, Kazinform reports. 


    Astana and Almaty joined the Top 5 popular destinations in CIS.

    As TurStat data show, tourists stay for 3-5 days on an average. Russian tourists spend USD 50-100 per day for meals and accommodation in the cities and resorts of CIS member states during their winter trips.

     

     

