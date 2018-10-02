Astana and Almaty to host Study UK exhibition 2018
20 leading UK education institutions will present their programmes for secondary, business and higher education, as well as short courses and holiday programmes for children and adults. Exhibition visitors will have a unique opportunity to talk to representatives from universities, schools and colleges and choose the programme which is best-suited to their needs, The British Council Kazakhstan press service reports.
They will be able to speak to students and graduates of UK universities about their experiences, learn more about receiving a grant to study in the UK for free, find out how to build a creative portfolio and apply for scholarships. Visitors will also have the chance to take part in competitions to win prizes from our exhibition partners.
Details also at