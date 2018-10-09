Astana and Belgrade agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Serbia agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in the future, Kazinform reports.

During the top-level meeting in the Akorda presidential palace, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia Nursultan Nazarbayev and Aleksandar Vučić had successful and fruitful negotiations on the state of bilateral cooperation in various spheres.







At the press briefing after the meeting, President Nazarbayev noted that particular attention was paid to trade and economic cooperation between Astana and Belgrade. The Kazakh President stressed that the sides do not make maximum use of the existing potential in that area.



"We also paid utmost attention to international and regional agenda and agreed to further deepen mutual integration between Kazakhstan and Serbia. We consider Serbia as an important and perspective partner in South-Eastern Europe," Nursultan Nazarbayev told journalists at the briefing.



The Head of State also added that negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia are underway.







While speaking at the press briefing, Aleksandar Vučić emphasized that Serbia prioritizes scaling up cooperation with Kazakhstan.



"Our cooperation is based on the principles of peace, stability, economic prosperity, attraction of investment and more. Serbia and Kazakhstan enjoy good, constructive relations which can be deepened further. I hope that today's meeting will help us deepen our cooperation," the Serbian President said.



He also admitted that he is hugely impressed by Astana, adding that there are few cities in Central Asia which are modernized at such fast pace.