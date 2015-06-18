Astana and Berlin to hold international conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German diaspora in Kazakhstan and their brothers from Germany plan to hold an international conference, a representative of the Germans' Association in Kazakhstan said.

Member of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and head of the Germans' Association of in Kazakhstan "Vozrozhdeniye" (Revival) Alexander Dederer made it public at a press conference in Astana on Thursday. "We keep in touch with various organizations both in Kazakhstan and Germany. There are plans to hold an international conference entitled "Kazakhstani Germans a bridge between Astana and Berlin" in October," Mr. Dederer noted. He also added that ethnic Germans who moved from Kazakhstan to Germany do their best to familiarize the world with Kazakhstan, its culture and traditions.