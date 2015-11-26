Astana and Galatasaray to compete for advancing to Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After a loss of Turkish Galatasaray to Spanish Atletico in Madrid the team lost all the chances to advance to the playoff of the UEFA Champions League, Sports.kz reports.

Thus, the match between Astana and Galatasaray scheduled to be held in Istanbul on December 9 will determine which team punches a ticket to the playoff of the Europa League. Moreover, the team from Kazakhstan needs to win to advance because the team has one point fewer than the Turkish team.