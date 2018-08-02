EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:26, 02 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana and Hong Kong mull launching direct flight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong met in Astana on Wednesday to discuss air communication between the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Innovations and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    During the meeting with Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Committee, the officials from Hong Kong expressed interest in increasing passenger and cargo traffic between the airports in Almaty and Hong Kong. The sides also looked into the possibility of launching the Astana-Hong Kong flight.

    Currently, Air Astana operates Almaty-Hong Kong direct flight three times a week.

    At the meeting, Astana and Hong Kong paid utmost attention to cooperation in training of pilots and aviation specialists.

    Tags:
    Tourism Astana Top Story Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!