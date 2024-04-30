Astana and Islamabad keen to strengthen trade and economic cooperation

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with the Minister of Economy of Pakistan, Co-chairman of the Kazakh-Pakistani Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Ahad Cheema, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the talks, both parties discussed a broad spectrum of matters related to bilateral cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the trade and economic aspects.

The Ambassador provided updates on ongoing and planned events spanning a wide range of areas, including cooperation in business development, IT sector, agriculture, culture, education, etc.

Special attention was paid to establishing stable and secure transport and logistics corridors between the countries, expanding trade operations, enhancing cooperation at the provincial and municipal level, as well as formatting a contractual legal framework.

During the meeting, Yerzhan Kistafin briefed on the efforts by the Embassy to implement the agreements reached following the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, held in December 2023 in Astana.

Ahad Cheema focused on the changes in Pakistan’s approaches to promoting the bilateral agenda with foreign countries. In particular, the focus on achieving tangible outcomes was underscored.

In this context, the Minister stressed the need of pragmatic and impactful engagement within the framework of the intergovernmental commission and joint working groups.

The Minister highly appreciated the initiatives by the Embassy, expressing support for the announced plans.