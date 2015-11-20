Astana and London compare notes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Akorda posted a video about the results of the Kazakh President's visit to Great Britain on its Facebook page.

Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev started his official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on November 2, 2015. The Head of State met with Prime Minister of this country David Cameron, Her Majesty the Queen and heads of major British companies. Besides, the Kazakh President participated in opening of the 2nd session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation.