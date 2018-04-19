EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 19 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana and Seoul to jointly develop intellectual transport systems

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Transport Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan and Intellectual Transport System of South Korea signed a memo of mutual understanding. 

    Its aim is to boost cooperation between the sides in issues concerning research, planning, promotion and development of intellectual transport systems, our correspondent reports.

    Great attention will be paid to cooperation in science and research, education and trade. The parties offer to share information in using intellectual transport systems, conduct joint research, etc.
    null

    Now intellectual transport system in Kazakhstan unites users of transport, infrastructure and transport itself. It is aimed at raising road safety.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!