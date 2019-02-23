EN
    09:46, 23 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana and Tashkent hockey schools sign memo

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Specialized ice hockey youth athletic school of Astana city and Binokor hockey club of Tashkent signed a memorandum of cooperation in the capital of Kazakhstan, the culture and sport department reports.

    The memorandum provides for development of mutual cooperation, exchange of programs, practice and information of mutual interest in spheres such as mass sports, sports science and medicine, sports technologies and infrastructure, use of doping, transfer policy and sports management.

