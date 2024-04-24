Astana and Washington compare notes in consular sphere

Consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S. Department of State, with the participation of representatives from the relevant agencies of both countries, were held in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Bauyrzhan Akatayev, Director of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the American delegation was headed by Brian Stimmler, Director of the Central Asia Division of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State.

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including cooperation to facilitate mutual travel of citizens, protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both countries, and strengthening control over children adopted from Kazakhstan. Special attention was given to cooperation in the field of migration. Specifically, joint measures to curb illegal migration of citizens from Kazakhstan to the United States were outlined.

The participants of the consultations emphasized the importance of simplifying and expediting visa issuance procedures for citizens of both countries, which will further enhance tourism, business, and cultural ties.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen and enhance cooperation on consular issues on a regular basis.

In addition, during the visit, the Kazakh delegation held a meeting with representatives of the American NGO “Winrock International”, during which prospects for cooperation on combating illegal migration and trafficking in persons were discussed.