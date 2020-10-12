EN
    Astana announced team’s roster for Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the famous Belgian classic race Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, which will be held tomorrow, on October 11th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Team's line-up includes Laurens De Vreese, Daniil Fominykh, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yevgeniy Gidich, Hugo Houle, Davide Martinelli and Nikita Stalnov.

    Stefano Zanini will serve as sports director in race.


