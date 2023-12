Astana announces its team roster for Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the prestigious one-day race Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian, which will be held on August 3rd.

Team's roster: Pello Bilbao, Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Davide Villella and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Giuseppe Martinelli.

Race information: https://www.klasikoa.eus