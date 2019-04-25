EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:44, 25 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana announces its team roster for Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the last Ardennes classic of the season, the famous monumental classic race Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which will be held in Belgium this Sunday, on April 28th.

    Team's line-up: Alexey Lutsenko, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Luis Leon Sanchez and Davide Villella, the Team's official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.liege-bastogne-liege.be/en/

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!