Astana announces its team roster for Tour de Pologne 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Pologne, which will be held from August 3rd to 9th.

Team's line-up: Dario Cataldo, Rodrigo Contreras, Jan Hirt, Ion Izagirre, Miguel Angel Lopez, Merhawi Kudus and Nikita Stalnov, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Alexandr Shefer and Dmitri Sedoun.

Race information: https://www.tourdepologne.pl