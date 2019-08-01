EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:06, 01 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana announces its team roster for Tour de Pologne 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Pologne, which will be held from August 3rd to 9th.

    Team's line-up: Dario Cataldo, Rodrigo Contreras, Jan Hirt, Ion Izagirre, Miguel Angel Lopez, Merhawi Kudus and Nikita Stalnov, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

    Sports director in race: Alexandr Shefer and Dmitri Sedoun.

    Race information: https://www.tourdepologne.pl

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!