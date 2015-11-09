Astana announces recruitment of volunteers for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana announced about the beginning of consideration of applications from volunteers for participation in the upcoming international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Executive Director of the Alliance of Volunteers of Kazakhstan Nurlan Dossumov informed at the CCS press conference.

"Signing of the agreement on preparation and organization of the volunteer activity at the upcoming exhibition with "Astana EXPO-2017" Company became an important step for us. We launched a website expo2017-volunteer.org within the signed agreement. Thus, we began to receive applications from anyone who would like to work at the EXPO-2017," N. Dossumov noted.

150 supervisors will be coordinating the activity of the volunteers at the EXPO in Astana.

"In total, we will have 3000 volunteers at the exhibition. One half of them will be from the regions. Thanks to the EXPO the youth of Kazakhstan will be uniting on the ground of so large-scale event as the EXPO. This is inspiring," he stressed.