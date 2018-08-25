Astana announces roster for Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the WorldTour event Bretagne Classic - Ouvest-France, which will be held this Sunday on August 26th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster at the race will include Magnus Cort, Sergei Chernetskii, Andriy Grivko, Tanel Kangert, Hugo Houle, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Michael Valgren.



Lars Michaelsen will serve as the sports director.