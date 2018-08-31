Astana announces roster for Brussels Cycling Classic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This weekend, on September 1st and 2nd, Astana Pro Team will take part in two one-day races: Brussels Cycling Classic and GP de Fourmies, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster will consist of Laurens De Vreese, Magnus Cort, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yevgeniy Gidich, Riccardo Minali, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and team's trainee Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.



Lars Michaelsen will serve as sports director.