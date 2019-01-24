Astana announces roster for Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the second Australian UCI World Tour event - one-day race Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, which will be held on January 27th in Geelong. A few days before, on January 24th, the team will take part in the Towards Zero Race Melbourne, a criterium race, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster will include Davide Ballerini, Manuele Boaro, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Laurens De Vreese and Luis Leon Sanchez.



Lars Michaelsen will serve as sports director in race.