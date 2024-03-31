13:46, 31 March 2024 | GMT +6
Astana announces roster for Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish 1.Pro one-day race Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, which will be held on March 30th, Kazinform News Agency cites the club’s press service.
Rider roster includes Samuele Battistella, Henok Mulubrhan, Gianmarco Garofoli, Anton Kuzmin, Igor Chzhan, Vadim Pronskiy, and Max Walker (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).
Alexandr Shefer will serve as sports director in race.