EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:46, 31 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana announces roster for Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2024

    Cycling
    Photo credit: Astana Qazaqstan Team

    Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish 1.Pro one-day race Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, which will be held on March 30th, Kazinform News Agency cites the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Samuele Battistella, Henok Mulubrhan, Gianmarco Garofoli, Anton Kuzmin, Igor Chzhan, Vadim Pronskiy, and Max Walker (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

    Alexandr Shefer will serve as sports director in race.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!