Astana announces roster for La Fleche Wallonne 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the second Ardennes classic - La Flèche Wallonne, which will be held in Belgium tomorrow, on April 24th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's line-up includes Alexey Lutsenko, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile, Davide Villella.



Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as sports directors in race.