EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:47, 23 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana announces roster for La Fleche Wallonne 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the second Ardennes classic - La Flèche Wallonne, which will be held in Belgium tomorrow, on April 24th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Team's line-up includes Alexey Lutsenko, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile, Davide Villella.

    Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as sports directors in race.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!