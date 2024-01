Astana announces roster for Maccabi matchup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, both Blue and Yellows and their opponents announced rosters for the upcoming match of the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League group stage, Sports.kz reports.

Astana: Erić, Shitov, Aničić, Muzhikov, Beisebekov, Mayewski, Twumasi, Logvinenko, Kabananga, Murtazayev, Shomko;

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Rajković, Spungin, Babin, Kjartansson, Blackman, Yeini, Ben Haim, Davidzada, Battocchio, Sušić, Peretz.

The game starts at 9 p.m. tonight.