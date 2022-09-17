EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 17 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana announces roster for Memorial Marco Pantani one-day race

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Memorial Marco Pantani, which will begin today September 17th, the team's press office reported.

    Rider roster: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Leonardo Basso (ITA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Javier Romo (SPA), Christian Scaroni (ITA) and Davide Toneatti (ITA, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

    Sports director in race: Orlando Maini (ITA).




    Фото: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!