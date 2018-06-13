Astana announces roster for Route d'Occitanie

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI 2.1 stage race Route d'Occitanie (previously known as Route du Sud), which will be held in France from June 14th to 17th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster includes Sergei Chernetskii, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Moreno Moser, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Luis Leon Sanchez and Nikita Stalnov.



Dmitri Sedoun and Giuseppe Martinelli will be the sports directors.