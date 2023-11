ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Suisse, which will be held from June 11th to 18th, the club’s press service reports.

Rider roster includes Alexey Lutsenko, Samuele Battistella, Simone Velasco, Harold Tejada, Fabio Felline, Vadim Pronskiy, Leonardo Basso.

Giuseppe Martinelli and Orlando Maini will serve as sports directors in race.