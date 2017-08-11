EN
    22:27, 11 August 2017

    Astana announces roster for Vuelta a España

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana ProTeam is ready for the last Grand tour of the season: the Vuelta a España 2017, which will be held from August 19th to September 10th, the team's press service reports.  

    Team's line-up is as follows: Fabio Aru, Pello Bilbao, Sergei Chernetckii, Laurens De Vreese, Jesper Hansen, Miguel Angel Lopez, Alexey Lutsenko, Luis Leon Sanchez and Nikita Stalnov.

    Sports directors are Alexandr Shefer, Dmitri Sedoun, and Bruno Cenghialta.

     

