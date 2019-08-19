EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:05, 19 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana announces team’s roster for La Vuelta Ciclista a España 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is happy to present its line-up for the last Grand Tour of the season - La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will be held from August 24th to September 15th.

    Team's line-up: Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Dario Cataldo, Manuele Boaro, Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile and Miguel Angel Lopez, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

    Alexandr Shefer, Dmitri Sedoun and Bruno Cenghialta will serve as sports directors in race.

    Race information: https://www.lavuelta.es/en/

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!