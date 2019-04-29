Astana announces team's roster for Tour de Romandie 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held in Switzerland from April 30th to May 5th.

Team's line-up: Rodrigo Contreras, Daniil Fominykh, Jan Hirt, Merhawi Kudus, Nikita Stalnov, Davide Villella and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.



Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Dmitri Sedoun.



Race information: https://www.tourderomandie.ch/