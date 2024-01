ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for its debut at the 2.1 UCI Africa Tour race Tour of Rwanda, which will be held from February 24th to March 3rd, the team's press office informed.

Team's line-up: Merhawi Kudus, Yuriy Natarov, Rodrigo Contreras and Nikita Stalnov.



Sports director in the race: Sergey Yakovlev.



Race information: www.tourdurwanda.com