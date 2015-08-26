EN
    18:22, 26 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana - APOEL match to be shown on big screens of Kazmedia Center in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The return match between Astana football club and APOEL from Cyprus will be held on the night from August 26 to August 27.

    As earlier reported, the first match between Astana and APOEL held within the framework of the playoff round of the UEFA Champions League ended with the score 1:0 in favour of Astana on August 18.

    The return match will be held in Nicosia. However, as the Astana administration informs, the match will be shown on big screens of Kazmedia Center on August 27, 2015, 0:45 am.

