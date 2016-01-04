Astana Arena installation crashes down on a car

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An Astana Arena installation crashed down on a car parked outside the ice stadium in the Kazakh capital on Sunday evening, Sports.kz reports.

The incident involving the collapse of the installation near the Astana Arena happened on January 3. HC Barys Astana were hosting HC Urga from Russia and celebrated a 3:2 shootout victory over the visiting team.

"Been to Barys v. Urga match. Astana Arena installation outside the arena crashed on a vehicle," Teimur Tmuslim wrote on his Facebook page.

It seems that strong wind blew the installation over and it hit the vehicle. It is only by pure luck no one was inside the car when it happened.