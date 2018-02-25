Astana Arlans beat Patriot Boxing Team, extend winning streak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Season 7 of the World Series of Boxing (WSB), three-time WSB Champions Astana Arlans hosted Russia's Patriot Boxing Team in Shchuchinsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the first fight of the match in the bantamweight, Ilyas Suleimenov beat Vasily Vetkin by the unanimous decision 3-0.

The second point to the Arlans' tally was brought by light welterweight Dilmurat Mizhitov who defeated Konstantin Bogomazov.

And heavyweight Nurbol Altayev cemented the win for the hosts after he beat Rovshan Yagubzade 2-1.

However, Astana Arlans did not stop there, and in the next fight of the match in the middleweight category, Abilkhan Amankul by an anonymous decision beat Rasul Aliyev.

In the last fight of the match in light flyweight, Temirtas Zhusupov left no chance to Boris Sidorov 3-0.

Thus, after two home wins Astana Arlans tops Group C.

As previously reported, Astana Arlans beat Indian Tigers 4-1 in February in Karaganda .