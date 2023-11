Astana Arlans beat Patriot Boxing Team in WSB quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh team Astana Arlans in the first match of the WSB quarterfinals in Kemerovo defeated Russian Patriot Boxing Team - 3: 2, Sports.kz reports.

Temirtas Zhusupov (49 kg) lost to Bator Sagaluev - 0:3 (47:48, 47:48, 46:49), Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) equalized the score beating Maxim Chernyshev - 3:0 (49:49: 46, 48:47, 48:47), Dilmurat Mizhtov (64 kg) beat Alexei Mazur - 2:1 (48:47, 47:48, 48:47), Saparbay Aidarov (75 kg) defeated Andrei Kovalchuk - 3:0 (48:47, 48:47, 48:47), Anton Pichnuk (91 kg) lost by TKO to Ilya Kvasnikov in the second round. The next match will be held on May 20.