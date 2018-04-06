Astana Arlans, China Dragons announce squads for tonight's matchup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Astana Arlans and China's China Dragons announced squads for their WSB matchup, Sports.kz reports.

In light flyweight, Temirtas Zhussupov will face Quan Yang.

In bantamweight, Ilyas Suleimenov will fight Qingxian Mai.

In light welterweight, Kazakhstani Bekdaulet Ibragimov will take on Shengze Qi.

In middleweight, Abilhan Amankul will compete with Zhenghan Wang.

The victory in heavyweight bout automatically went to Anton Pinchuk as his opponent withdrew from the upcoming fight. Thus, even before the start of the match, Astana Arlans is already leading 1:0.

The rest of the bouts will be held today in the Chinese city of Guiyang as scheduled.