Astana Arlans, Cuba Domadores weigh in ahead of WBS final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxers of Astana Arlans and Cuba Domadores clubs have passed the weigh-in procedure in Astana today, Vesti.kz says.

Astana was chosen as the venue for Astana Arlans vs. Cuba Domadores final showdown of Season V of the World Boxing Series (WBS).

Finals bouts between the Astana-based club and the Cuban boxers are scheduled to take place at the National Tennis Complex "Daulet" on June 20 and 21.

Cuba Domadores qualified for the WBS final by defeating Mexico Guerreros 10:0 in the semifinal. As for Astana Arlans, they eliminated the Russian Boxing Team 9:1 in their respective semifinal.