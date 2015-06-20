EN
    Astana Arlans - Cuba Domadores: Zhusupov beats Perez

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer of "Astana Arlans" team Temirtas Zhusupov has defeated Oscar Argilagos Perez of "Cuba Domadores" in the match of the first competition day of the final meeting of the WSB fifth season, weight category up to 49 kg.

    Boxer of "Astana Arlans" Kairat Yeraliyev has lost to Robeysi Eloy Ramirez of "Cuba Domadores" in weight category of up to 56 kg. Next fights: Samat Bashenov - Yasnier Toledo Lopez (64 kg), Meyirim Nursultanov - Arlen Lopez Cardona (75 kg), Vasiliy Levit - Erislandy Savon Cotilla (91 kg).

