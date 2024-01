Astana Arlans defeat Indian Tigers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rohtak of India hosted Saturday the World Series of Boxing clash between Indian Tigers and Astana Arlans from Kazakhstan, SPORTINFORM correspondent reports.

The boxing matches ended as follows:



46-49 kg: Temirtas Zhussupov of Astana Arlans beat Shyam Kumar Kakara

56 kg: Nursultan Koschegulov lost to Indian Tigers' Muhammed Etash Khan

64 kg: Dilmurat Mizhitov of Astana Arlans defeated Dheeraj Singh

75 kg: Abilkhan Amankul of Astana Arlans secured confident win over Ashish Kumar

91 kg: Abilkhair Turlanbekov lost to Indian Tigers' Sanjeet Kumar



Scoring 3 to 2, Astana Arlans won the showdown vs. Indian Tigers.