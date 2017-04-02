Astana Arlans lose to Uzbek Tigers 1:4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh WSB team Astana Arlans lost to Uzbek Tigers - 1:4 in Tashkent, Sports.kz reports.

Dilmurat Mizhitov (64 kg) lost to Elnur Abduraimov - 0:3 (45:50, 46:49, 47:48), Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg) was beaten by Abdulkhai Sharakhmatov - 0:3 (47:48, 47:48, 45:50), The team didn't have a chance of winning the match after another loss by Saparbay Aidarov (75 kg) to Israil Madimov - 0:3 (44:50, 44:50, 45:49), Anton Pinchuk (91 kg) defeated Zukhriddin Makhkamov - 3:0 (50:45, 50:45, 49:46), But Temirtas Zhussupov (49 kg) lost to the owner of the Val Barker Cup Hasanboi Dusmatov - 0:3 (45:50, 46:49, 45:50).

On April 22, Arlans will meet with the Chinese China Dragons in China.