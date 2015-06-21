Astana Arlans - new champions of WSB

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko has won a landslide victory over the Cuban Yoandi Toirac Ortega in a beautiful match of the second competition day of the final meeting of the fifth season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB).

Recall that in the final two days of the fifth season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) fought: Temirtas Zhusupov - Yoanis Oscar Argilagos - 3: 0; Kairat Yeraliyev - Robeysi Ramirez - 0: 3; Samat Bashenov - Yasnier Lopez Toledo - 3: 0; Meirim Nursultanov - Arlen Lopez Cardona - 3: 0; Vasiliy Levit - Erislandy Savon - 1: 2; Olzhas Sattybaev - Yosvany Veitía - 3: 0; Zakir Safiullin - Lazaro Alvarez - 1: 2; Aslanbek Shymbergenov - Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo - 3: 0; Nurdaulet Zharmanov - Julio La Cruz - 0: 3; Ivan Dychko - Yoandi Toirac Ortega - 3: 0. According to the results of the fights Kazakhstan's team "Astana Arlans" has won with a score of 6:4, and thus became the new champion of the World Series of Boxing.