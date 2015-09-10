Astana Arlans new roster to be announced after world championship - Serik Sapiyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new roster of Astana Arlans boxing club will be announced after the world championship, Kazinform quotes General Manager of Astana Arlans, Olympic Champion Serik Sapiyev as saying at a briefing.

"Presently, our team readies for the world championship following which we will announce the new members of the national team. The first home match will be held in Kazakhstan January 22-23. We have not decided yet what city will host the event. Probably, those who were in the last season will remain in the team. Our first opponent in home match will be Azerbaijan's Baku Fires. In our group we will fight against Azerbaijan, Puerto Rico and Uzbekistan," Sapiyev added.