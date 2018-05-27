Astana Arlans propel into 5th WSB final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three-time WSB champions Astana Arlans increased their chances of capturing their fourth title in the 8th season of the World Boxing Series on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Astana's squad defeated British Lionhearts in the second leg of the semifinals of the 8th season in Atyrau.



Astana's Saken Bibossinov suffered the only defeat of the night in flyweight bout (52kg) against British Will Cawley.



Lightweight boxer Serik Temirzhanov stunned Calum French 2:1.



Welterweight Aslanbek Shymbergenov confidently defeated Carl Fail 3:0.



Bek Nurmaganbet knocked out Liridon Nuha in the third round of the light heavyweight fight.



Super heavyweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev crashed British Solomon Dacres 3:0.



After the confident win in the semifinals Astana Arlans will get ready for their fifth final.